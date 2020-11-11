State Debate: Election aftermath still occupies the commentators

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that Republicans are unabashedly admitting that they oppose democracy. Wisconsin Republicans are making it clear that they are perfectly willing to throw out thousands of votes cast by Wisconsin citizens hoked up claims, he says.
Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson says there may be life without Donald Trump ahead, but the problems faced by Blacks won't go away on inauguration day. Those 71 million Americans -- mostly white men -- who voted for Trump are still out there, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska suggests that "crazy isn't over." Today he's upset with nationally syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts for writing that he isn't going to pardon Trump voters like Blaska. He says the irony is that Pitts, a Black man, doesn't seem to know that Trump did better with Black voters than any Republican in recent history.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle joins another right-wing commentator, Dan O'Donnell of talk show fame in Milwaukee, in accusing the Wisconsin Elections Commission ignoring state law in advising local clerks how to conduct the election. They insist that the WEC was wrong in advising clerks that they could allow absentee voters to correct mistakes made in their addresses.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman remembers Donald Trump claiming that once the Nov. 3rd election is over we won't be hearing "Covid, Covid, Covid" from the media any longer. The blogger says the opposite is true because the infections are rising astronomically.
The conservative Badger Institute's website posts a story by its policy analyst Julie Grace revisiting the destruction of the Hans Christian Heg statue early this summer on the Capitol Square. She wonders why the statue of a genuine Civil War hero was torn down by violent protesters.
