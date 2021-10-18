State Debate: Eau Claire's water woes, GOP's division and resentment, 'dishonest' reporting highlight the debate

Yes, editorializes the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, contamination in area wells is a matter of concern, but it isn't time to panic. It notes that seven of the 16 wells that provide water to the city have been shut down because of high levels of PFAS, but there is no danger Eau Claire will be short of water. Nevertheless, the problem needs to be addressed quickly, it adds.
The Kenosha News attributes its county's police and neighboring Racine County's law enforcement's good work for its high rate of clearing murder cases. The paper notes that a recent study showed Wisconsin among the leaders in solving murders and Kenosha and Racine Counties are event better.
Doubling down on division and resentment, the Republican Party is taking a political risk, comments the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. She notes that besides bring Ted Nugent to Madison to push for a wolf massacre and open season on sandhill cranes, it has attacked school board members for passing COVID safety measures and brought Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to Madison to rail about the UW's Marxist COVID mandates.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell accuses the Washington Post of "willfully dishonest" reporting on the Waukesha School Board's refusal to accept federal money for its meal program. He claims the Post's "drive-by" story sparked threats to school board members and left the community "bloodied."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders if NFL coach Jon Gruden is yet another example of cancel culture. Is there no statute of limitations on social media posts?, he asks, and then suggests that maybe Gruden could be the next chancellor at the UW-Madison.