State Debate: During crisis, how will candidates get nomination papers signed? asks Steve Walters

In a Janesville Gazette column, Steve Walters notes that politicians are going to need virus-wary voters to sign nomination papers for this fall's partisan elections. He observes this will involve thousands of people exposing themselves to the pandemic and wonders if some alternative method needs to be devised.
The State Elections Commission failed Wisconsin voters, insists the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that on crucial decisions leading up to the April 7th election, the commission constantly tied at 3-3, reflecting the party affiliations of the commissioners. This is no way to do business, the Journal Times says.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan says that competent leadership is missing from Donald Trump and Ron Johnson on the Covid-19 crisis. The columnist says that the two Republicans are relying on quackery in their response to the crisis and points out the foolishness of making the World Health Organization a scapegoat.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't sure if he agrees with the protesters against Tony Evers' stay at home extension. He says that he thinks staying home is wise, but he tells his readers that they should use their own judgment in deciding what is best.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak will soon pass the deaths in the Vietnam War. Yet, a group of protesters saw fit to defy Tony Evers' attempts to keep people out of beleaguered hospitals, one even carrying a Confederate flag, he notes.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, Owen Robinson, a conservative commentator for the West Bend Daily News, says it's time for government workers to share in the pain the governor is inflicting on the rest of Wisconsin. We don't need all these agencies, he clammers, like the historical society, the tourism department and others.
