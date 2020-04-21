State Debate: During crisis, how will candidates get nomination papers signed? asks Steve Walters

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't sure if he agrees with the protesters against Tony Evers' stay at home extension. He says that he thinks staying home is wise, but he tells his readers that they should use their own judgment in deciding what is best.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak will soon pass the deaths in the Vietnam War. Yet, a group of protesters saw fit to defy Tony Evers' attempts to keep people out of beleaguered hospitals, one even carrying a Confederate flag, he notes.

In a Right Wisconsin blog, Owen Robinson, a conservative commentator for the West Bend Daily News, says it's time for government workers to share in the pain the governor is inflicting on the rest of Wisconsin. We don't need all these agencies, he clammers, like the historical society, the tourism department and others.