State Debate: Dunn County chair explains why Democrats lose rural counties like his

In a column for the Politico magazine, Dunn County Democratic Party chair Bill Hogseth explains why he feels Democrats keep losing rural counties like his. It's not for a lack of organizing, he insists, but the national Democratic Party's continued neglect of the interests of rural Americans.
Local unions confront the wealthy, notes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy in a commentary about the wealth gap for workers at the Milwaukee Art Museum and Collectivo Coffee. While the famous museum is supported by wealthy philanthropists, little money has trickled down to low-paid employees, who now have organized into a union much to the museum's chagrin, he points out.
In another Urban Milwaukee piece, business columnist John Torinus notes that finally big corporate players are stepping up to confront what he calls the medical industrial complex that he says is responsible for high costs. He notes that Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS aim to finally get health costs under control.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Donald Trump must not receive a presidential pardon. He says there is no comparison between Trump and Gerald Ford's pardon of Richard Nixon after Watergate. Nixon resigned, saving the nation from further agony, while Trump continues to savage the country, he points out.
Donald Trump's suing of Wisconsin governor Tony Evers over the results of Wisconsin's presidential election is nothing new for Evers, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He's pretty used to being sued by Republicans over just about everything, he contends.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, who has been fighting a land swap with a golf course developer for years, says the DNR still has it wrong. He's particularly upset with the state agency joining the developer to stop a challenge to the agreement by a citizens' group. Rowen figured that with Scott Walker gone, the DNR would come to its senses. Now, he's not so sure.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has a field day with the first meeting of the Police Civilian Oversight Board that he labels the "Madison Board of Chaos." He notes that the 13-member board, which has no powers except to harass, was able only to get through four of 12 agenda items.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!