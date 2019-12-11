State Debate: Drop in Obamacare enrollment, Supreme Court race, liberals and homeless in today's debate

State Debate: Drop in Obamacare enrollment, Supreme Court race, liberals and homeless in today's debate

In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters notes the big decline in the number of Wisconsinites who have signed up for Obamacare. He explores the reasons behind a decline of about 15% and includes comments from health officials who declare that the Affordable Care Act still plays a crucial role in the health of state residents.

Also on Urban Milwaukee, state director of Common Cause Jay Heck writes about the "crucial" state Supreme Court race that will be decided next spring. He sees the race as deciding how big a role special interests will have in decisions by the court, including redistricting.

Columnist Matt Kittle for the conservative Empower Wisconsin website claims that Milwaukee liberals don't want the homeless messing up the Democratic National Convention next summer. Suddenly, Kittle contends, Milwaukee officials in cahoots with the State Department of Transportation are trying to remove homeless camps under the highway bridges.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't buying the inspector general Michael Horowitz's report that didn't find any political motive behind the FBI's probe into Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians. Blaska admits to tuning in to Fox News' Sean Hannity, who he calls a Trump shill, but not always wrong.

Blogging Blue's Ed Henizelman posts a 10-minute video of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blasting the National Rifle Association and U.S. senators following the killing of one of his officers. Heinzelman says the chief says what many have been thinking for a long time.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen blasts Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for declaring his opposition to a bill that would provide for 12 weeks of paid family leave for federal workers. He notes Johnson calls it a "dangerous" precedent. Dangerous, the blogger says, because it will be a step that the rest of America's business community will need to take to join the rest of the world in assisting families.

