Political columnist Bill Kaplan notes that Affordable Care Act premiums are down about 3.2% this year, despite all the efforts by the Trump administration to sabotage it during the past three years. The fact is, Kaplan adds, is that the program known as "Obamacare" is working well.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey uses Donald Trump's announcement of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a prime example of how Trump can't act presidential. In what should have been a solemn announcement, like the one former President Barack Obama made in announcing the killing of Osama Bin Laden. Trump did all he could to embarrass the United Sates, Humphrey complains.
Milwaukee conservative talk show host Dan O'Donnell writes on the MacIver Institute blog that Gov. Tony Evers doesn't really want gun safety bills passed, he only wants to punish Republicans. O'Donnell claims that Evers' background checks and red flag bills are unconstitutional and Evers knows it.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker shares his thoughts on the recent Marquette Law School poll that shows a majority of Wisconsin residents aren't in favor of impeaching Donald Trump. For one, he notes, the poll shows that a large majority of the respondents haven't read the memo detailing the conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Once more people do, the results will be different, he suggests.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy blames state Sen. Lena Taylor and her aide, Michelle Bryant, for stirring up opposition to the planned Strauss Brands slaughterhouse that he says would have provided 500 blue collar jobs in Milwaukee's Century City project. It was a golden opportunity that was lost to political maneuvering, he contends.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reports that the Orchard Ridge neighborhood has written Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asking that she make police and neighborhood safety the top priority in the city's new budget, slated for final action next week. Blaska complains the mayor is putting public transit over hiring more cops.