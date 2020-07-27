State Debate: Don't wear a mask, expect a mandate, warns the Beloit Daily News

Do the right thing and wear a mask or expect a mandate, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. The sad part about those who are resisting wearing masks is that they their reasons make no sense, the paper adds. But, if it takes a mandate to make foolish people do the right thing, then so be it, the editorial insists.
On the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign blog, Matt Rothschild says that Donald Trump's sending secret federal police to nation's cities is the march to martial law. He says it shows how dangerous the many emergency powers are available to the president, adding that martial law is among them.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen predicts another Wisconsin Republican will soon be joining the "wing nut" caucus in Washington. He notes that GOP congressmen Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman voted against removing a statue from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision and Sen. Ron Johnson pulled back on a Juneteenth holiday. Now they will have "no mask" Scott Fitzgerald among their ranks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reposts a Right Wisconsin blog that reveals Madison West High School is racially segregating its anti-racism classes. Blaska wonders what his readers think about segregating whites from people of color in online political discussions.
And Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle jumps right in claiming that combating racism with segregation is the "Woke's" Jim Crow. He contends it's all part of the "left's" continuing war on reason and sanity.
Right now America needs heroes and we have one for the ages in John Lewis, editorializes the Kenosha News. The Georgia Democratic U.S. representative showed us the way on why it matters that we defeat racism. His contributions will be forever remembered, the paper adds.
