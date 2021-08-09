State Debate: Don't tie chancellors' hands on COVID, Eau Claire columnist tells state legislators

In an Eau Claire Leader-Telegram guest column, Doug Mell, a former member of the UW-Stout chancellor's cabinet, calls out Wisconsin legislators for demanding that they approve campus coronavirus safety procedures. He notes how important it is for campus administrators to be able to quickly pivot without outside and often misguided interference.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen blasts Wisconsin Republican Cong. Glenn Grothman who pronounced he won't reveal whether he has received COVID vaccinations because "he doesn't want to take sides." What would provoke such a block-headed leadership fail?, Rowen asks of the state's 6th District U.S. representative.
The Geneva Lake tragedy is a reminder for water safety, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper cites the deaths of two men who drowned while trying to save family members, noting the lack of life jackets or ones that fit properly as a major factor. We need more public education on proper safety precautions, the paper says.
Don Niles, president of the nonprofit Peninsula Pride Farms in Kewaunee County complains that a recent water study there looks backward, not forward. He says that news stories about the study are causing unfounded fears that farming practices are making people ill. That's not so, he insists in a letter to the editor at Wisconsin Watch, insisting that safeguards have been put in place since the study, which he considers flawed in the first place, was conducted.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is outraged over the removal last week of the Chamberlain rock from Bascom Hill on the UW campus. He insists that it is the most stupid egregious display of "Woke virtue" ever. But, he wonders if he's the only one so outraged.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite blames Gov. Tony Evers for causing another longtime Wisconsin restaurant to go out of business. He blames the closing of Oshkosh's "Primo" on Evers' refusal to end the $300 extra unemployment benefit that, he claims, encourages potential workers to not work.