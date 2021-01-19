State Debate: Don't change how we count electoral votes, warns the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times says "hell, no" to a bill introduced by Bonduel Republican State Rep. Gary Tauchen to change the allocation of Wisconsin's electoral votes from winner take all to winners in each congressional district. Under that plan, the newspaper complains, Wisconsin would lose its impact on the national scene.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild is happy that it appears the State Supreme Court won't accept disgraced former Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen's request that it take jurisdiction over redistricting this year. He reports that Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said there's no way the state court has the staff to draw legislative and congressional boundaries.
Speaking of the State Supreme Court, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, is perplexed by the conservative justices on the court who seem to have an obsession with state administrators. They have now railed about unelected health officials, election commissioners and others who have been appointed to administer state law, a practice that been in place in Wisconsin for more than a century.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments that Wisconsin's Health Secretary Andrae Palm's appointment to the Joe Biden administration leaves behind Wisconsin's "vicious politicians," particularly new congressman Tom Tiffany. He uses Tiffany's quotes that excoriate her for ruining Wisconsin's businesses.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wants to know if moderates are safe in Madison anymore. He claims that those with moderate views, even mainstream Democrats, are afraid to speak out on city politics because Progressive Dane and other leftie groups debate with baseball bats, bull horns and F-bombs.
Ken Brown, a small businessman from Racine, writes a WisOpinion column asking that Congress enact a portable benefits system to accommodate the growing independent work phenomenon in Wisconsin. Unlike employer-based benefits, a system could be established that would link benefits to employees who go from gig-to-gig in the new economy, he says, giving them access to health care and pensions.