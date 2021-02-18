State Debate: Don't blame police for society's breakdown, editorializes the Beloit Daily News

Don't blame the police for America's societal breakdown, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. Commenting on a recent story in the newspaper documenting the large increase in gun violence in the city, the editorial says to criticize police is the easy, lazy thing to do.
In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, Tim Sheehy of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce explains why businesses are supporting Gov. Tony Evers' plan to allow local governments to enact a sales tax. It's the best way to assure fiscal stability for Milwaukee, he insists.
Wisconsin should help small businesses with targeted grants not PPP double dipping, writes Jon Peacock on the Wisconsin Budget Project blog. He opposes the plan, passed by the Legislature this week, to allow businesses that got PPP funds to not pay state income taxes on the money.
Business blogger John Torinus writes that Donald Trump may have been acquitted, but he's far from being not guilty. Torinus predicts that the former president will face charges down the line that will further tarnish him. He will slowly fade away, the blogger adds.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing blog, Empower Wisconsin, lambastes Gov. Evers for his $91 billion tax and spend budget. Republican leaders see is as the same old liberal "wish list," he writes. And once you take a closer look, the proposal is even worse than it first appears, he claims.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the irony that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has appointed new Georgia Sen. Jon Osshoff to chair the Senate's subcommittee on investigations, a post that Wisconsin's Ron Johnson expected to get until Georgia dumped its two Republican senators.
Local media and reporters matter, blogs Gregory Humphrey on Caffeinated Politics. Disturbed by the news that a notorious hedge fund has purchased the Chicago Tribune and other newspapers under the Tribune Publishing umbrella, Humphrey says it's more important than ever for people to support their local newspapers to save them from the same fate.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes a big thank you to the city's S.C. Johnson and Co. for establishing a four-year scholarship program for Racine students of color to pursue a degree in STEM subjects at the Gateway Technical College. A $5.5 million grant from the corporation will provide qualified students with $7,500 scholarships for each of four years, the paper announces.