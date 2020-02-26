State Debate: Don't under estimate GOP turnout in April, warns columnist Steve Walters

In an Urban Milwaukee piece, columnist Steve Walters is wondering who will turn out for the upcoming April election. Yes, there's the Democratic presidential primary which will surely bring out Dems, but Walters suggests that there might be a bigger Republican turnout than expected.
Patrick Hughes, a corrections consultant for the conservative think tank Badger Institute, writes that a bill moving through the Legislature to re-incarcerate ex-offenders under community supervision will have unintended consequences that will cost taxpayers much money, but will unlikely improve public safety.
Madison's rightie blogger weighs in on the controversy over the hiring of Madison's new superintendent of public schools, Matthew Gutierrez, posting an exchange between Kaleem Caire and Jeffrey Spitzer-Resnick. Caire has criticized the hiring process that led to Gutierrez's hiring. Spizer-Resnick doesn't like it either, but says the new head of schools needs to be given a chance.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes issue with the news media calling Republican state Sen. Luther Olsen a moderate when he announced he won't run for re-election this fall. Rowen posts a number of votes that Olsen has taken during his years in the Senate which, he says, are anything but moderate.
In a WisOpinion column, Scott Coenen of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, discusses what becomes of wind turbines when they come to the end of their useful life. He says that there are plans in place that regulate the dismantling of the turbines and how they are to be recycled.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson suggests that we should call for a tax-cut freeze on the "free lunch, free loading Republicans." He suggests that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other GOP leaders are doubling down on the trickle down theory of economics with no concern for the future.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey critiques how the State Journal and other local media deal with news stories that report obvious misleading "facts" as, for example, some of Donald Trump's claims and assertions. The media keeps repeating the misleading statements. Perhaps it's time to have a dialogue about press coverage, he says.