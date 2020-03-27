State Debate: Don't let pay-day loan outfits gouge Americans waiting for checks, warns James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen hopes that quick-loan stores won't take advantage of unsophisticated borrowers anticipating their stimulus checks from the government. There isn't much that can be one under our lax laws, he points out, but he urges newspapers and other editorial boards to warn consumers about the up to 500% interest rates many of these places charge.
Caffenated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says we're learning in this time of health crisis how important education is. It's simply startling to listen to Donald Trump make outlandish statements about returning the country to normalcy without any regard for science and advice of health experts. Unfortunately, too many people believe what he says is true because they are uninformed and that is dangerous, he adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes on U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher's contention that we can "cancel the apocalypse" by finding a middle ground. Like Donald Trump, the Republican from Green Bay, favors sending people back to work, Peterson says.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson complains that Milwaukee police shut down a protest outside a Planned Parenthood clinic, using Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order as an excuse. This raises First Amendment constitutional issues about the Evers order, the conservative pundit argues.
Meanwhile, on the right-wing MacIver Institute, Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that Evers' shutdown order shows that he isn't up to the task of leading Wisconsin. He insists that Evers is confused himself and is causing confusion among Wisconsinites.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is in a tither today over decisions by some TV outlets not to carry the compete Donald Trump daily coronavirus press conferences because of their "disinformation." Blaska maintains that they never would have done that with Barack Obama.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!