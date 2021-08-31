State Debate: Doctors can't pick and choose patients, insists the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times is alarmed by statements by a doctor who says that he won't treat patients who have not received the COVID vaccinations. You cannot pick and choose your patients, the paper editorializes, claiming that to do so with the unvaccinated opens the door to refusing treatment for smokers, drinkers and so on.
Still, vaccinations will end the pandemic, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. But, we're not going to convince the unvaccinated to get their shots by disparaging them, he insists. Respectful engagement is what's needed, the columnist adds.
Columnist Steve Walters, in a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee and other state news outlets, points out that Joe Biden's selection of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the retirement of Cong. Ron Kind to serve in his administration means that the state will lose 59 years of experience. This will open the door for a new generation of leaders, he adds.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite asks if Joe Biden's Afghanistan disaster is importing "terrorists." He quotes some Republican legislators who recently visited Ft.McCoy that they're worried that the rapid withdrawal is letting unvetted bad guys into the country.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts an advice columnist's answer to a person who asks what to do with a racist and conspiracy nut in the family? The advice is to work with each other and agree not to discuss on subjects of race and similar topics so you can enjoy your time together.