State Debate: Defunding police, Tommy Thompson for UW president, court's LGBTQ's ruling lead the commentary

Defunding the police is not the answer, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. This isn't the time to take money from police departments, the paper argues, rather it needs to be directed at innovative police practices like community oriented policing that is being done with success in Racine.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey writes that the George Floyd case in Minneapolis is strikingly similar to the case of Ernest Lacy in Milwaukee some 39 years ago. Police had manhandled Lacy, accusing him of fitting the description of a rapist that turned out to be false. Lacy died at the scene of the attempted arrest and no one ever was held accountable under then chief Harold Breier, Causey adds.
In an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, Michael Rosen and Charlie Dee write that being better than Harold Breier isn't good enough for Milwaukee police today. The city needs to redirect millions in police resources to community based organizations, they add.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lectures Madison Ald. Tag Evers for comments he made in a State Journal story over the weekend that the city has failed to meet the needs of its most vulnerable citizens. Blaska begs to differ, pointing out increased property taxes for schools and suggests that Evers makes his comments from his safe aldermanic district where there are no homeless and the biggest outrage is against lights at a Catholic high school's football field.
Business blogger John Torinus argues that the UW Regents should appoint former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson as interim UW Systems president. If ever the university needed firm leadership it is now, he insists, adding that Thompson could serve while a new search is underway for a permanent president.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey lauds the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that LGBTQ employees are covered under federal employment discrimination laws. He calls it a stunning legal victory and a massive win for equality.
The Beloit Daily News editorializes that the Tony Evers' administration was wrong in taping a meeting between the governor and legislative Republican leaders without telling them it was being recorded. But, the paper adds, meetings like this should be open for all to hear in the first place.
And, yes, the stay at home orders actually work, writes Blogging Blue's Ed Henizelman. He cites research by Oxford University that shows that Michigan's stay at home order, protested vigorously by Donald Trump supporters last month, did indeed save lives.
Besides, cheerleading won't end Covid-19 and the recession, adds Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion column. He chides Donald Trump for his self-congratulatory comments while the number of infections and death continue to rise. It's time to face reality and adds that it's also time for Wisconsin to expanded Medicaid.
