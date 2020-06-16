State Debate: Defunding police, Tommy Thompson for UW president, court's LGBTQ's ruling lead the commentary

Defunding the police is not the answer, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. This isn't the time to take money from police departments, the paper argues, rather it needs to be directed at innovative police practices like community oriented policing that is being done with success in Racine.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey writes that the George Floyd case in Minneapolis is strikingly similar to the case of Ernest Lacy in Milwaukee some 39 years ago. Police had manhandled Lacy, accusing him of fitting the description of a rapist that turned out to be false. Lacy died at the scene of the attempted arrest and no one ever was held accountable under then chief Harold Breier, Causey adds.

In an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, Michael Rosen and Charlie Dee write that being better than Harold Breier isn't good enough for Milwaukee police today. The city needs to redirect millions in police resources to community based organizations, they add.