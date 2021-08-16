State Debate: Defunding police, Ron Johnson's backroom deals, poor Dem messaging spark the commentary

It's Wisconsin Republicans who are defunding Milwaukee's police force, contends Jordan Morales in an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee. He insists that claims that Milwaukee is cutting back on policing are untrue and that GOP legislators, including State Sen. Van Wanggaard, are the ones who are cutting aid to the state's largest city which is making it impossible to find more money for the police.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editorializes that Sen. Ron Johnson's backroom dealing shows who he's working for and it's not you. Citing an expose from the news site Pro Publica that contends Johnson steered tax breaks to two of his biggest donors, the Milwaukee paper says Johnson is the best senator that money can buy.
But, M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that the Journal Sentinel is ramping up its "war" on Johnson and privacy. It's surprising to what lengths the paper will go to smear the Republican senator, he writes. He also claims that the tax information of conservative donors to Johnson, uncovered by Pro Publica, were illegally released.
Another Wisconsin right-wing voice, Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, contends in a MacIver Institute blog that President Biden's border "crisis" is heating up and the border is becoming dangerous. He contends that Biden is ignoring his own coronavirus rules when it comes to immigrants trying to gain entry to the U.S.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Wisconsin Environmental Advocates, says it's time to reclaim Wisconsin's legacy of water protection. PFAS, nitrates and lead stand in the way of our right to clean water, he writes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering if Milwaukee can challenge the census results that show the city losing population the past decade. He says that he knows from experience that if a local government has its own data that conflicts with the census report it can challenge the tally, adding that the city has data showing communities of color and low-income were undercounted during the census.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson lambastes Democrats for their "poor" messaging. He points out that the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill to help families and other human needs is just $350 million a year for ten years. That's not so massive at all, he insists.