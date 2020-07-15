State Debate: Defunding police, cops in schools, drinking away our children's future top today's debate

In a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee's police chief, Alfonso Morales, describes his ideas of what defunding the police would mean. If it means abandoning the concept of law enforcement, count him out, but if it means a laser-focused deep dive into the responsibilities of policing and consequences of reallocating resources, count him in, he writes.
The Beloit Daily News opposes efforts to remove police officers from the city's schools. Their presence is important to building relationships between law enforcement and students and, besides, they serve as a rapid response to possible school shooters who we seem to have forgotten about, the paper says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to a New York Times column by Paul Krugman in which the Nobel Prize laureate charges that Americans have drank away their children's future. By not using common sense before reopening the economy we're now in a position of not being able to open our schools, Rowen quotes Krugman.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts five facts that he claims Donald Trump can't run away from in the Russian investigation. He includes the lies that Roger Stone, who last week had his sentence commuted by Trump, told investigators.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, State Rep. Joseph Sanfelippo contends that the coronavirus pandemic is distracting us from the other epidemic in the state, homicide and gun violence. The New Berlin Republican says that Gov. Tony Evers has failed to support anti-crime measures that he and other GOP legislators have proposed.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that the Chinese have issued sanctions against some U.S. citizens, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for sanctions against some Chinese for the country's repression of the Islamic minority, the Uighers. But, if the Chinese really want to make a statement they ought to sanction the "queen of Chinese trademarks," Ivanka Trump, writes Heinzelman.
