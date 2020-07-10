State Debate: Data wonk explores the war against masks; James Rowen blasts Evers' I-94 plan

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson tackles the war against masks, asking why it is that there's so much opposition to an effective way to fight the coronavirus. He posts a series of charts and graphs that track the virus and show that the increased infections in Wisconsin have no relation to increased testing as some conservative officials claim. The economy seems to be what's driving the opposition, he says, yet if the economy is to improve, the virus has to be curtailed.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen blasts Gov. Tony Evers' plan to revive expanding the I-94 corridor in Milwaukee which, he points out, even road-building-booster Scott Walker abandoned several years ago. It's a bad decision, Rowen points out, adding that he hopes it will go nowhere fast.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is wondering why conservatives insist on attacking military war veterans like Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Max Cleland. Humphrey says it seems to be a trend, including Donald Trump's broadsides at Vietnam War hero, the late Sen. John McCain.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is appalled at County Board member Elizabeth Doyle's proposal to bring an immediate halt to the planning and building of a new Dane County Jail. The reason, he says, is because she incorrectly believes the criminal justice system is racist. Blaska also blasts Doyle's proposals to monitor judicial decisions and inventoring police use of force.
Writing on the MacIver Institute's blog, Milwaukee conservative radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell says the calls for police reform need to first start at the top. He accuses the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission of being dysfunctional and a cesspool of corruption.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy adds that a report on whether the chair of the Milwaukee FPC stepped over an ethical boundary by representing a Milwaukee businessman who was under police investigation doesn't make Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales look good.
