State Debate: Data wonk calls 'Walker economy' a myth; Robin Vos gets beat up by bloggers -- right and left

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a detailed look at what he calls the Scott Walker economy that, before the health debacle, was credited by Republicans as turning the state around. Armed with state and national charts and graphs, Thompson insists that Walker's policies actually hurt the state while the rest of the country did better. It's a myth that his policies actually helped the state, he contends.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a story about then President George W. Bush's warnings back in 2005 that the nation had to prepare for a pandemic after he read a book about the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. If we don't prepare, he told staffers, it will be too late, Heinzelman quotes the president saying.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen blasts legislative Republican "little dictators" for "plotting another massive power grab." They're again playing petty political games with their proposal to remove the governor's spending powers and give it to Joint Finance when the state is in the midst of a health crisis, he writes.