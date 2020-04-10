State Debate: Data wonk calls 'Walker economy' a myth; Robin Vos gets beat up by bloggers -- right and left

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a detailed look at what he calls the Scott Walker economy that, before the health debacle, was credited by Republicans as turning the state around. Armed with state and national charts and graphs, Thompson insists that Walker's policies actually hurt the state while the rest of the country did better. It's a myth that his policies actually helped the state, he contends.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a story about then President George W. Bush's warnings back in 2005 that the nation had to prepare for a pandemic after he read a book about the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. If we don't prepare, he told staffers, it will be too late, Heinzelman quotes the president saying.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen blasts legislative Republican "little dictators" for "plotting another massive power grab." They're again playing petty political games with their proposal to remove the governor's spending powers and give it to Joint Finance when the state is in the midst of a health crisis, he writes.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal insists that Robin and Michelle Vos are the two most dysfunctional people in Wisconsin. He cites several misstatements the Assembly speaker made about absentee voting for last Tuesday's election and then comments on Vos' polling place job dressed in full PPE.
Even RightWisconsin's James Wigderson, normally a Vos partisan, calls the speaker the biggest loser on Election Day. Whoever advised him to wear full hospital gown, gloves and mask never thought about the optics, especially after Vos assured Wisconsinites there was nothing to worry about going to vote.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska suggests that Democrats don't know how to run an election, blaming the lack of polling places in Milwaukee on Mayor Tom Barrett. He wonders if the Iowa Democratic Party was in charge during Tuesday's voting.
Former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel conservative columnist Christian Schneider, in a piece for the conservative periodical The Dispatch writes about the eerie similarity between the 1918 Wisconsin election during the Spanish flu and this week's voting.
