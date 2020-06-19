State Debate: DACA ruling hailed, blogger notes American pride has plummeted

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey hails the Supreme Court's decision on DACA. Finally, those young dreamers who have been working hard, paying taxes and serving the country will be treated with the same respect as the rest of us, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders if the state will face a second Covid-19 wave. He notes that Wisconsin is doing quite well, but it could face danger from rising cases in other states. Armed with a bundle of charts and statistics, Thompson outlines how the state has controlled the outbreaks. The big worry, he adds, is the effect that recent protests may have on the number of cases.
Speaking of Covid, Political Environment blogger James Rowen uses a recent action by giant Briggs and Stratton as an example of how all too many corporations don't contribute to a healthy America. The power tool firm recently skipped an interest payment so that it could direct $5 million to its executives during the pandemic. If firms like it would devote more resources to dealing with workers' health issues we'd have been much better prepared than we were, he adds.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle writes about the dangers of defunding the police. He insists that the Black Lives Matter movement that may reduce Milwaukee's police force by 180 officers doesn't appear to be bothered by the consequences. He posts a list of routine police calls that the city's officers answer to every day.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders if Aunt Jemima should become Aunt Angela. Does this mean that smiling minorities are no longer welcome in today's world? Must they all be angry, he wonders.
American pride has fallen to its lowest level in Gallup polling history posts Political Heat blogger Chris Walker. Only a decade ago, he points out, 82 percent of Americans expressed pride in their country. Today that has dropped to 63 percent. Walker wonders if Donald Trump's administration has contributed, noting that in each of his first three years in office pride number dropped.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!