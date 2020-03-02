State Debate: Crime stats, the gun debate following Molson-Coors shootings, Evers' tax cut veto spark the debate

Badger Institute analyst Julie Grace posts a blog on the conservative organization's website that claims that violent crime in Wisconsin are up 24% are wrong. It's roughly half of that, she writes, but adds that complicated reporting of crime makes comparisons tricky.
Mike McCabe, executive director of Our Wisconsin Revolution, blogs that one of our political parties is scary while the other one is scared. He observes that despite the landslide loss by Barry Goldwater in 1964, the Republicans doubled down on conservatism, but when liberal George McGovern was defeated in a landslide in 1972, the Democrats went hunting for the center.
The conservative Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle insists that liberals are using the Milwaukee tragedy to target the Second Amendment. While the killings at the Molson-Coors brewing facility was terrible, liberals need to quit using them as reasons for gun control, he argues.
And while Democrats are exploiting the tragedy, maintains RightWisconsin's James Wigderson, the shooter was among those who signed the petition to recall then-Gov. Scott Walker back in 2012. So while they point fingers at Republicans opposed to gun control, the shooter himself was a likely Democrat, he writes.
At last, proclaims Political Environment blogger James Rowen, the Republican state Senate has finally confirmed Tony Evers' secretary of Natural Resources, Preston Cole. He notes that the GOP partisans dragged their feet for 15 months before okaying the governor's choice. He's not a DNR secretary with a "chamber of commerce" mentality as was Scott Walker's Cathy Stepp, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims that Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the Republican income tax cut is proof that the governor favors teachers' unions over kids. It's the Republicans who really are the education party, Blaska contends.