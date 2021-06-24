State Debate: Cow manure in Kewaunee County drinking water nothing new, says James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen cites a new federal study that reports that cow manure in rural Kewaunee County drinking water poses a threat to human health. The study says that cow feces is causing gastrointestinal problems among those with private drinking wells. Rowen points out this is yet another report that links CAFO runoff and polluted wells to which the GOP leadership turns a blind eye.
The Racine Journal Times hails the U.S. Supreme Court's decision ordering the NCAA to allow athletes to accept compensation. The paper editorializes that the NCAA has for too long denied athletes, especially those from poor families, to get the amenities, computers, for instance, that other students can get.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that progressives are actually thugs. He contends their policies in big cities like New York, for instance, have led to increased crime and countless attacks on police. The progressives have been particularly dangerous to Black people, he asserts.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, however, sees the increase in criminal violence a result of the proliferation of guns in American society and politicians unwilling to do anything about it. He notes the connection between guns used in Milwaukee crime, for instance, and unscrupulous gun dealers. He goes on to credit President Biden for being willing to take some action.
Speaking of Milwaukee, Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson says the city needs to eat its heart out. An unabashed socialist has been elected mayor of Buffalo, New York, a distinction that was once held by Wisconsin's largest city, the last being Mayor Frank Zeidler in 1960. Now the city is being governed by mainstream Dems, Carlson adds, not at all sure that's working.
Sen. Ron Johnson's communications manager Ben Voelkel, in a column for the right-wing blog site Empower Wisconsin, insists that Wisconsin is craving "real executive leadership and conservative reform." He implies the state can't take another four years of Tony Evers.