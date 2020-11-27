State Debate: Covid spread in Wisconsin is alarming the bloggers

Political Environment blogger James Rowen predicts that by the time this weekend is over, Wisconsin will surpass the 400,000 mark in Covid-19 infections. That, he adds, is equivalent to the population of Stevens Point times 15. Meanwhile, the State Supreme Court seems poised to undo Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson insists that the state's leadership vacuum is killing people. Armed with graphs and statistics, he predicts that the coronavirus death rate will double by Christmas. He puts most of the blame for the crisis on Republican leaders and the State Supreme Court.
Atty. Victor Forberger, who has a blog he calls Wisconsin Unemployment, posts a detailed analysis of the state of jobless benefits and declares that the system truly is broken. He says the system can't keep up with the demands and as more seasonal jobs are lost during the winter, applicants can expect three to four months delays in getting checks.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts a commentary about Bob Dohnal, a suburban Milwaukee Republican activist who insists that Trump backers cannot concede the election to the "far left Marxist" Joe Biden. And those Republicans who do, Dohnal charges, are "Judas Goats." The cult will go on, Wigderson comments.
M.D. Kittle who blogs on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, contends that the black lives matter movement is painting Burlington, Wis., as racist and it's tearing the community apart. He quotes a Burlington School Board member who says that members of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism have spit on him and threatened his life.
