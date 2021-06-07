State Debate: COVID hope, Trump 'nut jobs,' tuition freeze, unlocked guns all draw comments today

The Racine Journal Times hails the hope that's been generated by new studies on the COVID pandemic. It's refreshing that the vaccine has greatly reduced infections and has allowed people to return to somewhere near normal, and new studies have eased worries about the vaccine's effectiveness, the paper editorializes, but adds that there's still a need for caution in the weeks ahead.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska sarcastically calls on the "nut jobs" to book their hotel rooms in Washington, D.C., for August. That's when the RITOs (Republicans in Trump Only) are convinced that the Joe Biden presidency will be "cast into the furnaces of hell" as Gen. Mike Flynn leads the coup.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos advisor Michael Brickman counsels how we should lift the UW's tuition freeze "if we must." He lists a number of strings that should be attached if the freeze is ended.
In another of his postings on the MacIver Institute blog site, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell asks if we can now admit that wearing masks was pointless? He contends that Dr. Fauci has known that all along and even admitted as much.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff insists that listening to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is "head spinning." She lists the inconsistencies exhibited at a recent panel discussion with Johnson and adds that he's tried to paint himself as a hard-nosed businessman, but his grasp of economics is no more encouraging than his weird views of science.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen cheers the EPA's recent action to roll back the Wisconsin smog increases that were linked for former Gov. Scott Walker and Donald Trump's EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. This is good news for state residents who suffer from the effects of smog and dirty air, he adds.
Homeowners with unlocked guns need to be held accountable, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He notes a recent incident when two run-away children broke into a home and found an AK-47, other firearms and lots of ammunition, all unguarded. Homeowners who don't care for dangerous firearms need to pay a price, he contends.