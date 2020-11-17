State Debate: Covid apocalypse is here, says Bill Kaplan; Journal Times blasts Twitter

The Covid-19 apocalypse is here, writes Bill Kaplin in a WisOpinion column. It's time for a reset here in Wisconsin to address the out-of-control spread of the virus, he says, and urges Gov. Tony Evers to ask a prominent Republican to serve in the administration's response to demonstrate that safety precautions aren't partisan.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker points out that Wisconsin's Covid death rate over the past 75 days is 31 percent more than the nation's average. We can defeat the virus, the blogger insists, but it will take every Wisconsin citizen to take this crisis seriously, he adds.
Yet, M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site complains that "Covid cops" are ratcheting up health order fines. He cites Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett for suggesting that the city needs to impose heavy fines on businesses that defy health measures. What these Democrats don't consider, he fumes, is that these health orders are driving businesses to the brink of extinction.
Meanwhile, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson comments that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is trying to "magically" dismiss his colleagues' failure to address the pandemic during the past six months by blaming a Democratic "disinformation campaign" for creating an illusion of inaction.
The Racine Journal Times says Twitter can't have it both ways, claiming it's a platform for commentary, but then flagging many of Donald Trump's tweets these days as "this claim about election fraud is disputed." The social media site was never meant to be either a Republican or Democratic one, the paper editorializes, but in its flagging it's putting a thumb on the scale.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson isn't amused by the "protect the vote" rallies being conducted in downtown Milwaukee, one of which involved a scuffle between demonstrators and an employee of Serb Hall who was worried that the crowd's failing to follow Covid safety precautions could result in him losing his license. "Protect the vote?," Wigderson asks. The only threat to the vote right now is coming from Republicans, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey isn't wondering if Donald Trump will attend Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20th, but rather if he should attend. He envisions Trump trying to turn the inauguration into something about himself, so perhaps it would be better if he stayed away, he muses.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blasts proposals to forgive student debt as making chumps of those who saved and paid their way through college, doing the right thing by not borrowing. "The Chump Effect" is why progressives lost in this month's elections, he claims.
Wisconsin author and retired journalist Bill Stokes blogs a satirical look at how Fox News might report on how the residents of his retirement home are dealing with the pandemic.
