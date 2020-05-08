State Debate: COVID-19 test costs, fitness gyms, a wayward judge, all draw comments

The Janesville Gazette, commenting on a story the paper uncovered about the disparity in COVID-19 test costs at the city's Mercy Hospital and an independent doctor's office -- $1,789 vs $130 -- says that's what happens in our health care system of monopolistic providers and insurance carriers. Reform is surely needed, it editorializes.
In a WisOpinion column, John Imes, director of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative, outlines a plan he insists will better prepare all Americans for the future and help economic recovery for working people and businesses. It involves several ideas for progressive legislation that would not only promote economic fairness, but help prepare the country in case of another pandemic.
In another WisOpinion piece, Sun Prairie real estate professionals and fitness enthusiasts Roger and Marilyn Stauter write that small gyms should be among the first to re-open because they're prepared to be a safe place where people can exercise for their health and mental fitness, something that's sorely needed during this pandemic.
The Racine Journal Times suggests that one of Racine County's circuit court judges, Michael Piontek, might want to reconsider whether he should serve the remaining four years on his term. The judge has been charged with shining deer at his northwoods property, the paper notes. That would be bad enough, but it is just another in a string of incidents that have plagued the judge, both in the outdoors and in his courtroom, the paper adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald owe us $25 million because they diddled around before finally passing coronavirus legislation and lost out on federal funds to help offset Medicaid costs.
In fact, adds the the Wisconsin Budget Project, Wisconsin wound up being number 49 in getting funding approval from the feds because it waited so long. Most states had applied for the adjustments in March, it adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims Donald Trump's new press secretary Kayleigh McEnany "schools" a "resistant" media and he posts an interview she did with Fox News to underscore his point. No dumb blonde jokes around her, he adds.
