State Debate: COVID-19 test costs, fitness gyms, a wayward judge, all draw comments

The Racine Journal Times suggests that one of Racine County's circuit court judges, Michael Piontek, might want to reconsider whether he should serve the remaining four years on his term. The judge has been charged with shining deer at his northwoods property, the paper notes. That would be bad enough, but it is just another in a string of incidents that have plagued the judge, both in the outdoors and in his courtroom, the paper adds.