State Debate: Court should finally rule on mask mandate, says Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times thinks it is time for the State Supreme Court to make a decision on the anti-mask mandate lawsuit that has been pending for months now. The paper editorializes that it is giving GOP legislators the benefit of the doubt that the suits are really about the rule of law and not masking. But, the court needs to make a decision to end this squabble.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls Sen. Ron Johnson the hoax master of Wisconsin. He wonders whatever happened to the man who ran for office to rail against the national debt and demand austerity and then when Donald Trump was elected turned around and supported massive tax cuts to add to the debt and now is among the country's chief conspiracy theorists.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, data wonk Bruce Thompson contends that with Donald Trump, it's never over. He lists the lawsuits against the presidential election that Trump's lawyers are still pursuing. Some are quite colorful, Thompson points out.
In a posting labeled "Wackos vs. Wimps," Our Wisconsin Revolution's Mike McCabe wishes Wisconsin Democrats would exhibit some spine in dealing with the Republican bullies as the state budget begins its path through the process. McCabe accuses the Democrats of not strategizing how they could use Gov. Evers' expansive budget veto powers to exact some concessions from the Republicans.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is glad to see that there is opposition rising to Gov. Ever's proposal to widen I-94 between the Zoo and Marquette interchanges in Milwaukee. Rowen is disappointed that the highway widening was revived by Evers after it was stalled during Scott Walker's governorship.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Will Flanders blogs on Right Wisconsin that there are three attacks on school choice in Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal. He claims these are a Christmas tree for teachers' unions in the form of higher spending and no requirements to get kids back in the classroom.
Also on Right Wisconsin, James Wigderson calls Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' demand that Gov. Evers lower the state and American flags to honor Rush Limbaugh a "sophomoric prank." This is a stunt that college kids might think is funny, he adds, but Vos knows full well Evers isn't going to recognize a conservative like Limbaugh and adds that many Republicans won't either.
Since Republicans seem to be awash in conspiracy theories, blogger Bill Stokes theorizes that all the snow and cold throughout the country is actually a conspiracy by them to freeze people to death so the government doesn't have to deal with coronavirus or the economy.