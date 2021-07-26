State Debate: Court DNR decision hailed; Anti-vaxxers assailed in today's commentary

We're sure we haven't seen the last of this debate, says the Racine Journal Times, but the decision by the State Supreme Court earlier this month affirming the power of the Department of Natural Resources to protect water in Wisconsin is a big step forward. The paper says protection for water resources has gained a big win as it should.
In an op-ed picked up by Urban Milwaukee, UW interim President Tommy Thompson once again touts the economic benefits the university brings to the state. He notes the UW has barely skipped a beat during the pandemic and has a host of initiatives at the ready. Now is the time to invest in them, he says.
Speaking of the university, business blogger John Torinus makes it clear that the UW's future must include its two-year liberal arts campuses. They have to be part of the long-term strategy the school needs to develop when it hires a new president in the near future, he says.
Anti-vaxxers are once again causing economic woes, laments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. It needs to be made perfectly clear, he says, that this latest wave of Covid infections is the direct result of those who continue to defy science, he writes. And it's going to have a direct impact on stalling the economy, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that in his latest newsletter, freshman Wisconsin Republican Cong. Tom Tiffany gripes about Joe Biden adding "irrelevancies" to his spending bill, then turns around in the same issue to add one of his own. He wants to add an amendment to prevent the administration from relisting the grey wolf as an endangered species, Rowen points out.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a sarcastic screed about the name change from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians, chortling now we are all cleansed. He sees it as just another string in erasing history that leftists don't agree with. At least they didn't name them the Cleveland Progressives, he adds.