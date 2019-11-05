Libertarian Patrick Baird, in a posting on the conservative RightWisconsin website, suggests that those politicians calling for drug testing food stamp recipients should drug test the real welfare queens — the recipients of corporate welfare doled out by both Republicans and Democrats through the years. While Baird says he's opposed to welfare of any kind, he sees aid to the poor as a drop in the bucket to what the corporate world gets.
After going down to defeat a year ago, the Wisconsin GOP is still exercising outsized powers, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The legislative Republicans succeeded in their lame-duck session to weaken both the governor's and attorney general's offices. That coupled with lame-duck appointments to key posts in state government by Scott Walker has allowed the GOP to effectively disregard the election results, Rowen points out.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a timeline on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's involvement with Donald Trump and the Ukrainian government which, he says, shows Johnson is up to his eyeballs in the scandal which has led to an impeachment inquiry.
Political columnist Bill Kaplan, meanwhile, sees Johnson as a "bomb thrower." In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Kaplan recalls several over-the-top pronouncements made by the senator, including calling the Affordable Care Act the greatest single threat to freedom and insisting that Barack Obama's re-election in 2012 was "a body blow to freedom." And now the Ukraine thing, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey gives a shout-out to the Wisconsin Blue Book as an invaluable source to learn the inner workings of Wisconsin government. He disagrees with those who claim that in this digital age the printed Blue Book should be scrapped to save money. He explains why he considers it a necessity.
The Racine Journal Times is miffed at a Milwaukee County judge who is permitting a seventh-time drunk driver to get out of jail after serving just six months of a three-year sentence. Driving drunk on seven occasions deserves more than six months, the paper declares.