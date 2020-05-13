State Debate: Coronavirus, Tony Evers dominate today's debate

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments that studies show that 78 percent of Wisconsin's early coronavirus cases had their origins in New York city, underscoring how the nation's slow response to combat the virus allowed unlimited travel to and from New York. The study shows that the spread of the disease was created domestically, he adds.
If Robin Vos is confused by Gov. Tony Evers' re-opening of small businesses and holding them to five customers at a time, imagine how confused he must be with the comments coming out of the White House, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Rowen points to Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. has won the war against the virus and Dr. Anthony Fauci's warning that opening too soon will lead to more large outbreaks.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle chimes in that Evers' yielding to small "deserving" businesses is nothing more than throwing crumbs their way. He can't explain why there's a five-customer-at-a-time limit, Kittle maintains, adding that Evers continues to pick favorites with his decrees.
The chair of the Fond du Lac County Republican party, Rohn Bishop, posts on the Right Wisconsin website that Wisconsin has the wrong Covid-19 governor. He claims Tony Evers seldom leaves Madison and instead of promoting Wisconsin he only expresses negativity. We need a Tommy Thompson, the GOP blogger says.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is pleased with Democrat Joe Biden's new ad, which he posts, that calls out Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. He needs to regularly explain how he would deal with the Covid-19 issue, he says of Biden.
In his regular Isthmus column, former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz created a firestorm among the three candidates of color running in the primary for retiring State Sen. Fred Risser's seat, suggesting they aren't "real" candidates. One of them, Nada Elmikoshfi, responds in a column accusing Cieslewicz of dismissing them because they don't fit in with the establishment's idea of who should be recognized as a "viable" candidate, stereotyping us as "others."
