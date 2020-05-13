State Debate: Coronavirus, Tony Evers dominate today's debate

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments that studies show that 78 percent of Wisconsin's early coronavirus cases had their origins in New York city, underscoring how the nation's slow response to combat the virus allowed unlimited travel to and from New York. The study shows that the spread of the disease was created domestically, he adds.

If Robin Vos is confused by Gov. Tony Evers' re-opening of small businesses and holding them to five customers at a time, imagine how confused he must be with the comments coming out of the White House, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Rowen points to Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. has won the war against the virus and Dr. Anthony Fauci's warning that opening too soon will lead to more large outbreaks.

Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle chimes in that Evers' yielding to small "deserving" businesses is nothing more than throwing crumbs their way. He can't explain why there's a five-customer-at-a-time limit, Kittle maintains, adding that Evers continues to pick favorites with his decrees.