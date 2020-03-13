State Debate: Coronavirus stirs the commentators

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Janesville Gazette believes that the schools should mandate hand washing. Suggesting that students wash their hands after coming to school and before lunch isn't enough, the paper maintains. Washing hands should be required and enforced, it says.
Democurmudgeon blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Donald Trump's characterization of the coronavirus as "foreign" makes him smaller. Referring to Trump's Wednesday night address on the crisis, the blogger claims to be stunned by his insertion of xenophobia into the crisis.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reflects on previous crises when he was a state employee. He suggests that we might all be better off if state workers were sent home with the exception of essential jobs like law enforcement and firefighters.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders why all the secrecy behind the Trump administration's work on the coronavirus crisis. There is absolutely no reason that anything being discussed about the treatments and strategies to combat the disease should be secret, he says.
In a RightWisconsin posting, the conservative MacIver Institute claims that Wisconsin saved $12 billion thanks to former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10. The Institute portrays those who protested the passage of the act as everyone from juggling clowns to communists who were all proven wrong while the state's taxpayers were rewarded.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists Republicans don't want to fix things, they just want to keep the health care they have now. They've got people believing that to fix the current broken system is something radical and needs to be defeated, he adds.