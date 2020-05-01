State Debate: Coronavirus, stay at home, continue to dominate the commentary

This is no time for partisanship, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. Noting how politicians are fanning partisan demonstrations and lawsuits both in Wisconsin and Illinois, the paper says that, yes, we need to re-open, but we must be guided by science, not emotion and politics.

In a WisOpinion column, Democratic State Sen. Dave Hansen of Green Bay insists that the continuing outbreak of coronavirus cases demonstrates the need to continue stay at home rules. He notes that in Brown County there were just a handful of cases a couple of weeks ago and suddenly there are more than 900. We've got to have adequate testing before we can safely re-open the state, he adds.