State Debate: Coronavirus, stay at home, continue to dominate the commentary

This is no time for partisanship, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. Noting how politicians are fanning partisan demonstrations and lawsuits both in Wisconsin and Illinois, the paper says that, yes, we need to re-open, but we must be guided by science, not emotion and politics.
In a WisOpinion column, Democratic State Sen. Dave Hansen of Green Bay insists that the continuing outbreak of coronavirus cases demonstrates the need to continue stay at home rules. He notes that in Brown County there were just a handful of cases a couple of weeks ago and suddenly there are more than 900. We've got to have adequate testing before we can safely re-open the state, he adds.
Using a Racine area roofer as an example, the Racine Journal Times criticizes the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for not being responsive to businesses seeking to determine if they're an essential business that can still operate under the state's stay-at-home order. This needs to be straightened out, the paper says, business are having enough trouble without the state giving them more.
Posting on Right Wisconsin, the president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty Rick Esenberg and his research director, Will Flanders, endorse the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's "back to business" plan to re-open the state's economy.
The Kenosha News tells its city council that it's too early to decide to close the city's swimming pools for the summer. Instead, city officials should wait until at least June to make a decision and in the meantime come up with plans on how the pools could be used safely by the area's children.
We have to do everything possible to make sure that schools re-open in the fall, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. We simply do not have the capability to adequately educate students long distance, he says, and this is hurting low-income kids the most.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska doesn't like Cong. Mike Pocan and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's criticisms of the protesters on Capitol Square last week. At least Pocan didn't call them deplorables, says Blaska, but the mayor called them "stupid." That's why Donald Trump got elected, the blogger theorizes, by dismissing working people.
