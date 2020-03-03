State Debate: Coronavirus sparks debate among the Wisconsin commentators

Bill Kaplan's latest column on WisOpinion is entitled "coronavirus, candor and competence." He writes that Donald Trump has tried to downplay the seriousness the virus presents in the U.S. and points to Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin's warning that Trump needs to devote more funds to the fight to contain the disease in the country.
James Rowen, meanwhile, posting on his Political Environment site, contends that Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is a star on the Disease Control Incompetence Team. He notes that Johnson has backed Trump's previous downplaying of science and the downsizing of scientists as a prime example.
In a column that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, columnist Steve Walters notes that Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the Republican income tax cuts means the state coffers are $392 million on the plus side. He says this is the second tax cut Evers has vetoed, thereby setting up a campaign issue for both sides — money to be returned to taxpayers or money to add to funding schools.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle claims that the Green New Deal championed by many progressives will destroy America's Dairyland. He cites a study that was commissioned in part by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty that the proposal would cost Wisconsin farmers $200 million a year.
Madison's rightie blogger is happy to see that some Minnesota legislators have proposed a bill that would allow gun permit holders to sue if they are injured in a gun-free zone. That's something that David Blaska says he's been proposing for years here in Wisconsin. He doesn't believe in forbidding people from carrying guns into certain public and private places.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Wisconsin should take a lead in pushing college scholarships for e-sports. The paper notes the growing popularity of video game competition and argues that Wisconsin should get on board in making it a college sport before it's left behind.