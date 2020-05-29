State Debate: Coronavirus, more comments on the high court, lead the debate

It seems to be a theme, blogs James Rowen on his Political Environment post, that the Wisconsin GOP's Covid-19 plan had no life. After convincing the State Supreme Court to give them a seat at the planning table, they simply walked away. Now the state is being treated to increasing cases and more deaths, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that as the coronavirus death toll topped 100,000, Donald Trump has shown no empathy for the huge number of deaths in the country. Humphrey contrasts this to Abe Lincoln's response when 50,000 lost their lives at Gettysburgh.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Michael Matheson Miller, writing for the conservative Badger Institute comments on civil society in a time of pandemic. He believes that government must not step overboard, but we should rely on private individuals and companies to devise answers in the battle against the disease.
Former State Rep. Adam Jarchow, the founder of the deeply conservative Empower Wisconsin, writes on the site that Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn's dissent on the legality of Tony Evers' safe-at-home rules was a bad call. He says he is especially angry because Hagedorn was elected as a conservative, thus people like him has been fooled.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, on the other hand, sees it quite differently. Yes, Hagedorn is a conservative, but he's not an activist while judging cases before the court. His dissent was based on strict reading of the existing law, Thompson says, unlike the four justices who decided to rewrite it.
The science is very unsettled, comments Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He's blogging about face masks and restaurant openings and the differences of opinion over what safety measures should be taken. He implies that he coughed and hacked at two women walking by his house wearing masks and adds that three months in we still don't know much about the coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.