State Debate: Coronavirus, more comments on the high court, lead the debate

It seems to be a theme, blogs James Rowen on his Political Environment post, that the Wisconsin GOP's Covid-19 plan had no life. After convincing the State Supreme Court to give them a seat at the planning table, they simply walked away. Now the state is being treated to increasing cases and more deaths, he writes.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that as the coronavirus death toll topped 100,000, Donald Trump has shown no empathy for the huge number of deaths in the country. Humphrey contrasts this to Abe Lincoln's response when 50,000 lost their lives at Gettysburgh.

In a Right Wisconsin posting, Michael Matheson Miller, writing for the conservative Badger Institute comments on civil society in a time of pandemic. He believes that government must not step overboard, but we should rely on private individuals and companies to devise answers in the battle against the disease.