State Debate: Coronavirus has ruined what could have been important primary, writers lament

In an Urban Milwaukee piece business columnist John Torinus says it's a shame that the coronavirus crisis has put a damper on what could have been a meaningful race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders next Tuesday. We could have had a robust clash of ideas, but there's no campaign now, he adds.
Bruce Murphy agrees, but he insists that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are risking public health by insisting the election take place as scheduled. The Urban Milwaukee editor believes that the pair see an advantage for their Supreme Court candidate, Dan Kelly, in holding the election.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen implores the Republican-led Legislature to reconvene — now. The governor has outlined a plan that the state needs immediately to deal with the virus crisis, he writes.
In as RightWisconsin posting, a quartet of conservative groups call on the governor and the Legislature to continue to cut red tape in face of the pandemic. They laud the actions to limit restrictions on medical licensing and other measures taken by Evers earlier in the week, but they have suggestions for more.
Meanwhile, staffers for the conservative group, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, post on RightWisconsin that the coronavirus crisis would be a good time to pass a bill pending in the Legislature that would expand virtual course access, including to private schools. It would help kids get off to a quicker start when the crisis ends, they maintain.
Unfortunately, laments the Racine Journal Times, there is no quick cure for stupidity. The paper calls attention to incidents of stupid and uncaring behaviors — parties on the beach, congregating in bars — despite all the warnings about spreading COVID-19. Hopefully, in Wisconsin we can do better, it adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes that Madison car thieves are adapting to the coronavirus. One police report, he says, reported a group of kids rifling through a car while wearing N95 face masks. Another thief stole a bottle of sanitizer from a vehicle.
