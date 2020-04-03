State Debate: Coronavirus has ruined what could have been important primary, writers lament

In an Urban Milwaukee piece business columnist John Torinus says it's a shame that the coronavirus crisis has put a damper on what could have been a meaningful race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders next Tuesday. We could have had a robust clash of ideas, but there's no campaign now, he adds.

Bruce Murphy agrees, but he insists that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are risking public health by insisting the election take place as scheduled. The Urban Milwaukee editor believes that the pair see an advantage for their Supreme Court candidate, Dan Kelly, in holding the election.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen implores the Republican-led Legislature to reconvene — now. The governor has outlined a plan that the state needs immediately to deal with the virus crisis, he writes.