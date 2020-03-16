State Debate: Coronavirus, gerrymandering, cursive writing all draw commentary today

We've got to ramp up the coronavirus tests and do it immediately, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Yes, the feds botched the testing roll-out, but Wisconsin needs to step up its efforts, too. A hundred tests a day just doesn't cut it, the paper says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen predicts that gerrymandered political boundaries will likely reward "toxic pol" with a cushy congressional seat. That would be current Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald who Rowen describes as a "profoundly petty, partisan, pea-brained and unworthy politician."
State Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, a Fond du Lac Republican, writes on RightWisconsin that cursive writing enhances students' brains. And the author of the bill to mandate teaching cursive in all state schools says that contrary to what DPI claims, it doesn't have to cost millions.
West Bend Daily News conservative columnist Owen Robinson distinguishes between what he calls a small "l" liberal college education and a large "l" Liberal education. He claims colleges once pushed the small "l" but today they're indoctrinating students with the large "l".
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth gives a big thumbs up to former state Sen. Tim Cullen's new book on Janesville and General Motors entitled "Disassembled." Few people know this story better than Cullen, Barth writes, and goes on to recommend the book to his readers.