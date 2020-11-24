State Debate: Coronavirus, election recount, Supreme Court ethics in today's commentary

At least they sat down at the table, the Racine Journal Times says of last week's virtual meeting between legislative Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers, but now it's well past time to put something together to address the out-of-control coronavirus spread in the state.
And Wisconsin is on its own until Jan. 20th, adds Bill Kaplan in a column that's posted on WisOpinion. While the Trump administration is distracted, the state can't expect any help until inauguration day. It desperately needs masks and gowns for health care workers that perhaps could be made in Wisconsin. Legislators must get on board with the governor on a number of issues, he adds.
Meanwhile, in a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, veteran Steve Walters is flabbergasted by the wide range of safety orders around the state and the inability of the Legislature to work with the governor over the virus issues.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the Wisconsin Supreme Court merits an "F" for ethics. He notes that Justice Rebecca Bradley won't recuse herself from a case against the governor's coronavirus rules brought by a major donor to her campaign. He goes on to list a number of questionable ethics decisions by other members of the court in recent years.
As the Milwaukee and Dane County votes are recounted, M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site is wondering what Milwaukee's election officials are hiding, claiming they are doing everything possible to obstruct the Trump poll watchers.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman believes that Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is going to run for president in 2024 and intends to inherit the Trump base to do so. He has taken up the mantle of a vote fraud against Trump, he notes, "ignoring his professed values for power."
