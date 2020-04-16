State Debate: Coronavirus and race, Robin Vos' embrace of virtual votes, where's the ACLU? in today's debate

Race is playing a role in coronavirus deaths, laments the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The reasons that black Americans are disproportionately dying from COVID-19 goes back decades, the paper says, inferior health access, substandard housing and other issues are undoubtedly causing this disparity, it adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen asks that since Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has now embraced virtual voting during Assembly sessions, whether you remember when paralyzed state Rep. Jimmy Anderson asked Vos for permission to attend some meetings virtually and Vos' reaction then.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a critique on the New York Times' handling of stories about presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, insisting the paper will "pimp" for Biden. He compares the coverage of a sex assault charge against Biden with how the paper covered the charges against Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.
Adam Jarchow, the former state representative who is the brainchild behind Empower Wisconsin, writes wondering where the ACLU has been. He faults the civil rights organization for being missing in action when it comes to Gov. Tony Evers' shutdown of church services, taverns and restaurants, business owners whose rights have been violated by Evers' shutdown.
Writing for the Badger Institute where he's a visiting fellow, Robert Poole Jr. says the virus epidemic shutdowns will severely hurt transportation revenues as gas tax collections fall. He insists that now is the time to replace the gas tax with something more reliable, like charging a fee for each mile driven.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes Donald Trump's statement at a recent press conference that “when somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.” Not so fast, Orange Mussolini, responds Humphrey, "I am 57, but my memory of civics . . . makes clear that any power not specifically given to the federal government resides with the states."
Catch the latest in Opinion
