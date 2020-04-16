State Debate: Coronavirus and race, Robin Vos' embrace of virtual votes, where's the ACLU? in today's debate

Race is playing a role in coronavirus deaths, laments the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The reasons that black Americans are disproportionately dying from COVID-19 goes back decades, the paper says, inferior health access, substandard housing and other issues are undoubtedly causing this disparity, it adds.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen asks that since Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has now embraced virtual voting during Assembly sessions, whether you remember when paralyzed state Rep. Jimmy Anderson asked Vos for permission to attend some meetings virtually and Vos' reaction then.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a critique on the New York Times' handling of stories about presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, insisting the paper will "pimp" for Biden. He compares the coverage of a sex assault charge against Biden with how the paper covered the charges against Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.