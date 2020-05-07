State Debate: Consumers will decide when to reopen, not regulators, says John Torinus

Let's face it, says business blogger John Torinus, it will be the consumers who will decide when the economy will be reopened, not governmental regulators. President Trump won't be able to tell airlines to start flying again if people don't want to fly. Entertainment venues won't get back to normal if people don't want to attend, he adds.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a double-edged sword for the medical community, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. While the outbreak of COVID-19 has taxed emergency rooms and intensive care wards to the max, other normal hospital activities have plummeted resulting in layoffs and furloughs for many in the medical field, the paper points out. We need to solve this dilemma before it causes great harm to our medical care, it adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen has some choice words for State Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack for remarking that the COVID-19 outbreak in Green Bay was due to the meat packers there, not the "regular folk" in Brown County. Oh, I guess unworthy outsiders get what they deserved, Rowen comments.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, meanwhile, says that it was quite apparent at the court's Tuesday hearing on Gov. Evers' ability to extend his safer-at-home rule that Wisconsin will be reopened during the virus crisis. And you can bet, he adds, that Republicans will insist on cutting off unemployment for workers who won't return to work they fear will be unsafe.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal calls the conservative justices "a kangaroo court." He also notes the tone of Justice Roggensack's comments, claiming that they were nothing short of racist. Most of the meatpacking workers are minorities, he says, obviously not "regular" folks in the chief justice's eyes.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Ola Lisowski, the research director for the right-wing MacIver Institute, says we should use the pandemic to permanently repeal regulations that have been eased during the crisis. One of those would be the ban on home delivery of alcohol, she says.
In a posting on the MacIver Institute's own website, Milwaukee radio talk show jock Dan O'Donnell is incredulous that American citizens would allow the government to impose rules on what they can do. We might as well replace the Declaration of Independence with a Declaration of Dependence, he blogs.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska attacks The Capital Times for defending outgoing State Sen. Jennifer Shilling's appointment of the controversial Scot Ross to the state ethics commission. He speculates that Ross, who he describes as a walking public obscenity, has something on Shilling she doesn't want revealed.
