State Debate: Conservative bloggers praise election, liberals are aghast

In a MacIver Institute blog, right-wing Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell calls Tuesday's primary vote "Wisconsin's faux outrage election." He claims Democrats like Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett are pretending to be outraged and that their comments are provably disingenuous. Meanwhile the election came off just fine, he suggests.
He's joined by M. D. Kittle of another conservative website, Empower Wisconsin, who boasts that "representative democracy goes on." While Mayor Barrett groused at Republicans, Kittle says that poll workers cheerfully did their jobs in an environment he suggests was cleaner than at a grocery store.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson hardly agrees. He insists that the Republicans forced this election to proceed in a "ghoulish" effort to hold down the vote to further ensure that a conservative was elected to the state Supreme Court. He posts commentary about the election from around the country belittling the Wisconsin vote.
On his blog Dom's Domain Politics, Domnique Paul Noth suggests that the way Donald Trump has handled this crisis surely means that the only way for him to win is to cancel this fall's election. In Wisconsin he has shown that he can lean on the highest courts and that's what he'll have to do to stay in office, he claims.
On the Wisconsin Budget Project blog Jon Peacock warns that thanks to a "lame duck" rule enacted by Wisconsin legislative Republicans in the weeks before Tony Evers took office the state will lose out on $50 million a month in emergency Medicaid funds unless that law is changed by April 15.
When you get your stimulus checks use the money to shop locally, the Racine Journal Times counsels its readers. After you pay your bills, buy something from your favorite local store or patronize a local restaurant that's delivering or offering takeout, the paper says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, in a posting about the murder of Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre that suggests one of the charged murderers had all the privileges from "liberal" Madison, sets off a torrent of replies suggesting that this is what happens when kids are coddled by the liberals and progressives in our midst.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!