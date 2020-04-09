State Debate: Conservative bloggers praise election, liberals are aghast

In a MacIver Institute blog, right-wing Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell calls Tuesday's primary vote "Wisconsin's faux outrage election." He claims Democrats like Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett are pretending to be outraged and that their comments are provably disingenuous. Meanwhile the election came off just fine, he suggests.

He's joined by M. D. Kittle of another conservative website, Empower Wisconsin, who boasts that "representative democracy goes on." While Mayor Barrett groused at Republicans, Kittle says that poll workers cheerfully did their jobs in an environment he suggests was cleaner than at a grocery store.

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson hardly agrees. He insists that the Republicans forced this election to proceed in a "ghoulish" effort to hold down the vote to further ensure that a conservative was elected to the state Supreme Court. He posts commentary about the election from around the country belittling the Wisconsin vote.