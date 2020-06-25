State Debate: Conservative bloggers blame Rhodes-Conway, Evers for failing to stop violence

In the wake of Tuesday night's violence, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska calls on Mayor Rhodes-Conway to resign and Gov. Tony Evers to declare martial law. This is what Progressivism gets you, he rails. He wants Evers to call up the National Guard and post it around the Capitol and all the way down State Street.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey chimes in that the mayor needs to resign. The usually liberal blogger says she's in over her head and has proven she can't protect the city, he insists. The attack on the Capitol and all that it has meant to Wisconsin and the tearing down of century-old monuments are too painful to see.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson claims a state senator was assaulted and statues were torn down by "leftist vandals." He criticizes Rhodes-Conway and Evers for not responding immediately and quotes GOP lawmakers accusing the governor of not stopping the violence.
Another right-wing commentator, Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell writes on the MacIver Institute website that the pandemic that America is ignoring is the raging anti-police movement which is, he says, the real threat to Black lives.
Meanwhile, the Racine Journal Times says the committee that botched the search for a new University of Wisconsin System president is lucky that Tommy Thompson was there to take the call and bail it out. But, realistically, the paper adds, it may be expecting too much for Thompson to fix the UW's woes in just one year.
