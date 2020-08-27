State Debate: Conservative bloggers blame Evers for Kenosha, Capitol rioting

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts comments and communiques from legislators and others alarmed that the State Capitol has once again been damaged by protesters in Madison. He says broken windows at the Capitol have become a common sight under Gov. Tony Evers.
Writing on the MacIver Institute's blog post, Milwaukee radio talker Dan O'Donnell accuses Gov. Evers of "fanning the flames" in Kenosha. Even after several buildings were burned, the conservative says, he didn't condemn the violence.
Another conservative, M.D. Kittle of Empower Wisconsin also takes aim at Evers. It took him two days to declare an emergency, the blogger contends. And even then the "liberal tool" had to invoke the name of George Floyd, he comments.
Meanwhile in the Milwaukee Independent, Kristen Leer focuses on shooting victim Jacob Blake's three children who witnessed the Kenosha police officer shooting their father in the back. She describes the trauma that visits young kids exposed to violence.
And in an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, Matt Rothschild lists 11 names of Wisconsin Blacks who have been victims of police shootings in the past decade. It shows how totally out of whack is the use of lethal force by all too many police officers, he writes.
This not a good time for school boards to ask for more from taxpayers, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. It notes that referendums for more money for schools are on the ballot in Janesville, Clinton and Blackhawk Technical College. During the pandemic, these are going to be difficult to pass, the paper notes.
Writing that he is tracking Covid-19 cases linked to the huge Sturgis, S.D., motorcycle rally earlier this month, Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Wisconsin now has cases stemming from there. Some eight states are reporting cases of the virus linked to attendees at the rally, he says.
The military really needs to step up on sexual assault and mental health, insists Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He cites another suicide at the Army's Fort Hood of a soldier who had just reported a sexual assault. Considering the stress that our military is under, it's unforgiving that we don't care for them better, he adds.
Citing the financial implications to Wisconsin and its municipalities if not everyone is counted by the ongoing census, the Kenosha News expresses alarm over the decision to shorten the counting period. It urges that the Census Bureau add a month to the deadline and implores Kenosha residents to fill out their forms pronto.
