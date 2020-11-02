State Debate: Conservative blogger wary of Trump; Foxconn costs to taxpayers said already at $1.34 billion

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson, who says he's been championing conservative causes for 30 years, presents a lengthly assessment of Donald Trump's four years and while not making an outright endorsement for Tuesday, he lists several reasons why voting for Trump may not be a good idea.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy contends that the total cost for the Foxconn bust to state and local governments will reach $1.34 billion. He totals the money already spent for infrastructure, land purchases and other yet to be determined costs to arrive at the figure.
The Racine Journal Times doesn't like it that the State Department of Transportation is issuing drivers' licenses virtually instead of requiring the usual in-person road test and the DNR is doing hunting lessons virtually without requiring in-person attendance. The paper says it realizes the dangers of Covid, but agrees with those who insist that tests like this need to be done in-person.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the count on the number of environmental safeguards destroyed by the Trump administration is now up to 125 with 40 more rollbacks currently underway. He declares that former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker's anti-environmental policies showed Trump the way.
On his Kickass blog, retired journalist and author Bill Stokes, has his doorstop dog announcing that Donald Trump does indeed have a plan for the coronavirus. It's called "Herd Stupidity." It has been in effect since the pandemic began, he adds, but it is no better displayed than his insistence in the final days of the presidential campaign that we have rounded the corner in beating it.
The Kenosha News is upset that the village of nearby Williams Bay has dismissed its administrator, Jim Weiss, without giving residents an explanation. Since as far as anyone knows Weiss hasn't had any trouble doing his job, the people deserve to be told what's up, the paper insists.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska doesn't buy Joe Biden's argument that the country need to be brought together. No kumbaya for the irascibles, he insists. He predicts more government interference -- a tax on soda pop, for instance -- if Biden's progressives win.
