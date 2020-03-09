State Debate: Conservative blogger doesn't like transportation grants going to bike paths, walking trails

The conservative website Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle proclaims "so much for 'fix the damn roads' Tony." Kittle doesn't like the fact that Evers' DOT has earmarked several thousand dollars in its $75 million of transportation grants for bike paths and a pedestrian trail.
With key Trump enablers here, Wisconsin's primary takes on even added importance, asserts Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The blogger reminds readers that Scott Walker is Trump's lead man in the state and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is his chief cheerleader.
David Fladeboe of the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute calls out Republicans in the state Assembly who engineered a tax on propane gas sales. He insists it sets a bad precedent with proceeds going to the Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council. Fladeboe calls on the state Senate to kill it.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson comments on what he calls Trump cultists who blame "liberals" for intolerance and violence. Because, he surmises, they're all bound together mentally — real or imagined.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman chides Robin Vos' comments over the introduction of a bill to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 where it's been since 2009. Vos, notes the blogger, insists such a maneuver is simply politics — in other words your ability to make a living is pure politics.