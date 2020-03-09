State Debate: Conservative blogger doesn't like transportation grants going to bike paths, walking trails

State Debate: Conservative blogger doesn't like transportation grants going to bike paths, walking trails

The conservative website Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle proclaims "so much for 'fix the damn roads' Tony." Kittle doesn't like the fact that Evers' DOT has earmarked several thousand dollars in its $75 million of transportation grants for bike paths and a pedestrian trail. 

With key Trump enablers here, Wisconsin's primary takes on even added importance, asserts Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The blogger reminds readers that Scott Walker is Trump's lead man in the state and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is his chief cheerleader.

David Fladeboe of the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute calls out Republicans in the state Assembly who engineered a tax on propane gas sales. He insists it sets a bad precedent with proceeds going to the Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council. Fladeboe calls on the state Senate to kill it.

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson comments on what he calls Trump cultists who blame "liberals" for intolerance and violence. Because, he surmises, they're all bound together mentally — real or imagined.

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman chides Robin Vos' comments over the introduction of a bill to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 where it's been since 2009. Vos, notes the blogger, insists such a maneuver is simply politics — in other words your ability to make a living is pure politics.

State Debate Illustration NEW
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

The pundits can argue whether Bernie Sanders is electable, but they are terribly wrong to contend that he's offering up "alarming" new ideas when those ideas have been the hallmark of progressivism since Bob La Follette chased the old stalwarts out of office 119 years ago.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics