State Debate: Conservative blogger claims Gov. Evers' water rules will cost businesses big time

Writing on the conservative Empower Wisconsin website, M. D. Kittle claims that Gov. Tony Evers is playing politics with water regulations. If he gets his way, Kittle contends, Wisconsin will have the strictest rules on PFAS chemicals in water which will amount to a devastating and unnecessary cost to businesses.
Speaking of conservatives, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin complains in a RightWisconsin post about the 2,371-page appropriations bill that members of Congress had just 20 hours to read. It was irresponsible to pass a bill no one had a chance to digest, he says, adding that he preferred that instead Congress pass an extension to keep the government running.
What? Foxconn can't find enough workers? asks an incredulous Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Why, pray tell, he asks, is a worker shortage news now when everyone knew about it 13 months ago? Besides, who wants to go to work for a company that changes its mind about every five minutes on what kind of a job it will be? he asks.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is upset with Hawaiian Democrat Tulsi Gabbard for voting "present" on the Donald Trump impeachment articles Wednesday night. If she had any principles, he says, she should have voted not to impeach him. The blogger adds that at least she's out of the Democratic presidential debates.
A sad day for America, ha, ha, ha, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, mocking Democrats who called it that during the impeachment debates. Actually, Republicans are in a very good mood following the impeachment, he insists.
Tax bills in Janesville are up 11.1% over last year, notes the Janesville Gazette in an editorial. Most of the increase is due to school costs and because several of the school buildings in the city need lots of work, the district is contemplating going to a referendum next year, the paper notes, adding that the big increase this year might not bode well for the referendum.
The Racine Journal Times wants to know how a Saudi national was able to legally acquire a gun in Florida, which resulted in the killing of three sailors at Pensacola. It's apparently legal for non-immigrants to purchase hunting firearms, but a Glock 9mm is for hunting? the paper asks.