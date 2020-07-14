State Debate: Congress needs to rescue post office says the Racine Journal Times

Both sides need to keep the U.S. Postal Service going, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that the latest House-passed coronavirus stimulus bill includes $25 billion for the post office, but the overall bill has little chance of passing the Senate. The two houses need to keep the postal service bailout, however, the paper maintains.
Columnist Bill Kaplan insists that Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are "dead wrong" about Covid-19. Instead of helping solve health problems, the two politicians are doubling down on taking health insurance away from Americans, he writes in a WisOpinion column, again pushing for Wisconsin to expand Medicaid in the state.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses legislative Republicans of using the conservative Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty to pass legislation via the conservative-controlled "wacky" State Supreme Court. He accuses the court of throwing baffling chaos into state government.
Speaking of WILL, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson quotes the non-profit conservative legal firm's Will Flanders questioning a study that says there is little evidence that Black Lives Matter demonstrations contributed to increased coronavirus cases. Flanders claims the study of demonstrations around the country and the spread of the virus was flawed.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen highlights Cong. Glenn Grothman's maskless coughing spell at the Wisconsin GOP convention over the weekend which he says garnered 3 million views on Facebook. Rowen highlights some of Grothman's "greatest hits" during his years in elective office.
On his blog, Dom's Domain-Politics, Dominique Paul Noth points to Donald Trump as the "mass murderer" we'll defeat, but never convict. Noth says the Trump's actions on everything from immigration to the coronavirus pandemic have caused countless deaths, but he'll never have to atone for them.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says Madison police are bracing for more budget cuts at the hands of "progressive Dane" Mayor Rhodes-Conway and the city council. This in the face of more looting and shooting in the city, Blaska laments.
