State Debate: Congress compromise praised; Justice Hagedorn gets harsh words

The Racine Journal Times is happy that Congress appears on the verge of approving a compromise Covid-19 relief bill. The bill gives Democrats about half of what they wanted and double what the Republicans wanted, the newspaper editorializes. Hence, it was an old-fashioned compromise and that's good, it adds.
In a column for Isthmus, Progressive Editor Bill Lueders reveals the harsh messages sent to Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn for siding with the court's liberals to not take jurisdiction in Donald Trump's election lawsuits. Of 17 calls, only three were positive, he writes.
And on the right-wing MacIver Institute's blog site, Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell further vilifies the justice, claiming he has become everything he warned us about. He made a lot of promises during the campaign for his seat and is now ignoring all of them, he maintains.
Blogger Bill Stokes suggests that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson should donate his brain to science. Following the senator's presiding over a hearing to turn the Covid thing over to complete idiots, it leads one to wonder about who Wisconsin citizens elect to office, he adds.
Hurray for State Republican Reps. Paul Tittle and Shae Sortwell for putting up the little Christmas tree in the State Capitol's rotunda, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. Three Christmas cheers for these two legislators for violating the dictat of Gov. Tony (Grinch) Evers, he adds.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson passes along an email from the Waukesha County Republican Party which insists that Wisconsin's presidential election was a fraud and needs to be overturned. Wigderson has no comment, except to say that the Waukesha party was once thought to be the strongest in the state.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman promotes a book by Michael Goodwin that you should read in order to understand socialism, capitalism and communism. Called "Economix," the book is clear and easy to read and won't put you to sleep so you can understand the theories of everyone from John Maynard Keynes to Milton Friedman, he says.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!