State Debate: Confirm Barrett now, editorializes the Kenosha News

The Kenosha News editorializes that the U.S. Senate is right to swiftly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The paper says it editorialized in 2016 that the Senate should confirm Barack Obama's selection and is repeating that stance now. Democrats shouldn't use the confirmation process to settle political scores, it asserts.
Interim UW President Tommy Thompson and Regents President Andrew Peterson, in a joint column on WisOpinion, write that the university is "cultivating a culture of responsibility" in responding to Covid-19. They point to success stories at Eau Claire, Green Bay and other campuses in bringing positivity rates down in cooperation with local health officials.
In a column for Isthmus, UW Journalism Prof. Michael Wagner labels this week's presidential debate a national disgrace and goes on to recommend ways we can get the next two scheduled debates back on track, among them letting the moderator control the mikes and conducting real-time fact-checking.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson titles his column "the state of the American judiciary in 2020 and goes on to detail how decisions on the Affordable Care Act have revealed a serious right-wing activism among the U.S. Supreme Court justices.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen speculates that a pardon like the one Richard Nixon got from his successor, Gerald Ford, might be Donald Trump's only way out. He knows he will face numerous charges once he leaves office, Rowen contends. Hence, if he loses on Nov. 3rd, he'll resign under the condition that Vice President Mike Pence will pardon him, shielding him from the IRS and others.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson finds union endorsements of Wisconsin Republican U.S. Reps. Michael Gallagher and Bryan Steil puzzling. Even more so, he can't understand why the two would welcome the support from the operating engineers, laborers and carpenters. He warns about appeasement and what the unions, all of which endorsed Democrat Tony Evers in 2018, expect in return.
Right-wing Empower Wisconsin's M.D.Kittle takes another swing at Madison's "Democracy n the Park," labeling it ballot harvesting. He says that Republicans are keeping a close eye on the event, another of which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3rd.
