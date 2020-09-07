State Debate: Comments show Trump at his most despicable, says Madison blogger

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends the Atlantic Magazine article shows Donald Trump at his most despicable. He adds that while the Trump administration vehemently denies his use of "losers" and "suckers" to describe service members killed in war, many journalists, including those from Fox News, are confirming the reports.
Mario Herrera, the Hispanic outreach director for Wisconsin's Republican Party, posts a blog on Right Wisconsin that says only one person is standing up for the men and women who protect us, Donald Trump. Herrera claims that Joe Biden supports the left that is causing turmoil in Democratic-run cities.
Ryan Owen and Eric Tempelis of the UW's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, insist the state should expedite the meaningful use of telehealth. In a WisOpinion column, the pair say that the Covid-19 crisis has alone shown how using technology to communicate on health issues among providers and patients can improve care quickly and easily.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comes to the defense of Madison Ald. Paul Skidmore and insists that an audio analysis shows that it wasn't Skidmore who used the "c" word during the wee-hour Zoom debate last week. He says that an expert on audio sound, Steve Witherspoon, has declared it wasn't the alderman.
Madison business analyst Michael Cummins, in a column for Isthmus, insists that the state should close down CAFOs, the huge farm operations that he says are cruel and could someday kill us all. They are not only environmental destructive, but their use of antibiotics on the animals could eventually spread uncontrollable disease.
