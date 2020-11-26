State Debate: Commenters give thanks on Thanksgiving Day

If you've had Covid and were fortunate to fully recover from it, here's your chance to be a hero, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that there's a shortage of Covid Convalescent Plasma at hospitals around the state. The antibodies in the plasma are used to treat Covid victims who are seriously ill. If you've had the virus it's as simple as donating to a blood drive and your chance to be a hero, it adds.
This would be a good day to thank our healthcare workers for all they've done and are doing during this pandemic, blogs Dan Shafer on his Recombobulation Area site. And the one thing we can do to honor them, he adds, is to listen to them and observe safety precautions to stop this virus spread.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is more Trumpian than Trump. He asserts that Johnson has become one of America's leading crackpots. He notes, for example, that Johnson is still pushing hydrochlorquine as a miracle drug against the coronavirus. Even Trump has given up on that one, he adds.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal contends that the Wisconsin GOP is in a complete meltdown over the election results. He lists the number of actions, the targeted recount, several lawsuits and attempts to get the Legislature to overthrow the voters' choice in the electoral college as examples.
Of all the real nonsense around the Wisconsin recount, this is what they chose to get upset about?, asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He notes that right-wing talk radio host Vicki McKenna was outraged because poll workers were wearing wrist bands that were decorated with a poop emoji, claiming that the workers weren't taking the recount seriously.
But, another Milwaukee right-wing radio talker, Dan O'Donnell posts on the MacIver Institute blog that Milwaukee's vote recount is "deeply concerning." He insists there have been all kinds of shenanigans and the discovery of 386 uncounted votes in one Milwaukee precinct is not the worst of what's happening.
