State Debate: Commentators squabble over the state's mask mandate

Political Environment blogger James Rowen is outraged at comments by State Sen. Van Wanggaard, an outspoken opponent of Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate during the coronavirus surge. The Racine area senator has announced that he won't support a mask requirement even if the number of Covid cases is ten times what they are now, notes Rowen.
But, Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer, who posts on a blog site he calls the Recombobulation Area, believes that fighting Evers' mask mandate is a losing issue for Wisconsin Republicans. He notes that polling shows that 70 percent of the state's citizens favor the order.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson, on the other hand, believes that if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos really believes that Evers' order is unconstitutional, then he should do something about it. He says the judge who has been asked by the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty to void the Evers' edict asks a good question why the judiciary is asked to overturn it when the Legislature has the power to do so.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments that the latest Marquette Law School poll didn't tell us much new, but asks, what about those Ron Johnson numbers? He notes that the Wisconsin Republican senator has consistently had low approval numbers from the voters and they continue that way.
Writing for the Milwaukee Courier, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson says that Joe Biden will build on Obamacare while Donald Trump will destroy it. She touts Biden's plan to expand the Affordable Care Act and warns of the crisis that would be caused if Trump is successful in repealing it.
Don't rush Covid-positive kids back to school, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes reports that some parents are knowingly sending their children back to school before the necessary quarantine period. This a sure way to derail attempts to hold in-person schooling, the newspaper points out.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders why Donald Trump is opposed to a virtual debate. Wouldn't that be to his advantage?, he asks. Heinzelman figures Trump will be videoed from the White House or Rose Garden and Joe Biden will be coming live from his basement. The optics will benefit the president, he proclaims.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!